Waterloo Region Museum and volunteer Warren Stauch receive OMA Awards of Excellence

Waterloo Region Museum received an Award of Excellence in Exhibitions and Warren Stauch received a Volunteer Award of Excellence at the Ontario Museum Association (OMA) Annual Conference that took place Oct. 25 in Toronto.
The OMA Awards of Excellence are an opportunity to recognize institutions and individuals who are leading the way in enriching people’s lives and helping build vibrant and engaged communities.
Award of Excellence in Exhibitions
Waterloo Region Museum - Trailblazing: Women in Canada since 1867
The OMA Award of Excellence in Exhibitions recognizes the creation of an exhibit. Examples may include permanent, temporary, traveling or virtual exhibitions.
Trailblazing: Women in Canada since 1867 was on exhibit from September 2017 to January 2018 at the Waterloo Region Museum. The exhibition examined 150 years of women’s history in Canada divided into five thematic areas: work, education, politics, body, and violence against women. Within each theme the exhibit examined specific events and the trailblazing women who have brought about, and continue to bring about, social and political change. The exhibit examined women’s experiences based on race, ethnicity, and class, and juxtaposed the well-known “trailblazers” with “everyday” women.
Museum staff worked with an advisory committee of local academics who provided editorial review. All those involved in the creation of Trailblazing strived to transcend sociopolitical boundaries and integrate diverse and marginalized voices, including those of Indigenous and minority women previously underrepresented in Canadian history.
The exhibit incorporated interactive components using both leading edge responsive technology as well as low-tech activities that underscored the physical effort and skill of women’s work through the 1960’s. Audience response to the exhibit was very positive and the exhibit will tour for five years, continuing to shape the story of Canada’s trailblazing women.
“At times rightly celebratory, these spaces also function commemoratively… Trailblazing acknowledges trails not yet blazed, a message reinforced by the winding, transitional pathways that both intersect and unify the overall display.”
- Dr. Susan Roy and Dr. Julia Roberts
Volunteer Service Award of Excellence
Warren Stauch - Volunteer, Region of Waterloo Museums
The OMA Volunteer Service Award of Excellence is presented to individuals who have made a significant contribution to a museum or museums through volunteer work.
Serving for more than 50 years as a volunteer with Region of Waterloo Museums, Warren Stauch’s boundless dedication to preserving local heritage has had lasting, widespread impact.
Warren’s contributions to his local Waterloo community have been invaluable, extending throughout his life. During his career as a high school geography teacher and university lecturer, Warren was always an active volunteer and held leadership roles in regional heritage organizations.
In the 1970s Warren served as President of the Board of the Ontario Pioneer Community Foundation, which administered Doon Pioneer Village (now known as Doon Heritage Village), and spearheaded changes to the village and studies for the future of the site. Simultaneously, he was also involved in the Waterloo Heritage Foundation and the restoration of Schneider Haus National Historic Site. In 1983, both of these sites came under the jurisdiction of the Regional Municipality of Waterloo and through the subsequent years, right up to the present, Warren has been involved with both sites as a very active volunteer.
Serving on the Friends of Waterloo Region Museum board, Warren has helped support fundraising and programming initiatives for the Waterloo Region Museum, undoubtedly helping it achieve success in becoming the largest community museum in Ontario.
Warren’s exemplary contributions of support and leadership are deserving of much praise and recognition, demonstrating the important impact volunteers have in heritage institutions across the province.
“I have used the word guide several times and I think that is the key to Warren’s entire life… he guides rather than directs or orders… better still, he mentors young and old.”
- Rych Mills, ex-president, Waterloo Historical Society
Waterloo Region Museum received an Award of Excellence in Exhibitions and Warren Stauch received a Volunteer Award of Excellence at the Ontario Museum Association (OMA) Annual Conference that took place Oct. 25 in Toronto.
The OMA Awards of Excellence are an opportunity to recognize institutions and individuals who are leading the way in enriching people’s lives and helping build vibrant and engaged communities.
Award of Excellence in Exhibitions
Waterloo Region Museum - Trailblazing: Women in Canada since 1867
The OMA Award of Excellence in Exhibitions recognizes the creation of an exhibit. Examples may include permanent, temporary, traveling or virtual exhibitions.
Trailblazing: Women in Canada since 1867 was on exhibit from September 2017 to January 2018 at the Waterloo Region Museum. The exhibition examined 150 years of women’s history in Canada divided into five thematic areas: work, education, politics, body, and violence against women. Within each theme the exhibit examined specific events and the trailblazing women who have brought about, and continue to bring about, social and political change. The exhibit examined women’s experiences based on race, ethnicity, and class, and juxtaposed the well-known “trailblazers” with “everyday” women.
Museum staff worked with an advisory committee of local academics who provided editorial review. All those involved in the creation of Trailblazing strived to transcend sociopolitical boundaries and integrate diverse and marginalized voices, including those of Indigenous and minority women previously underrepresented in Canadian history.
The exhibit incorporated interactive components using both leading edge responsive technology as well as low-tech activities that underscored the physical effort and skill of women’s work through the 1960’s. Audience response to the exhibit was very positive and the exhibit will tour for five years, continuing to shape the story of Canada’s trailblazing women.
“At times rightly celebratory, these spaces also function commemoratively… Trailblazing acknowledges trails not yet blazed, a message reinforced by the winding, transitional pathways that both intersect and unify the overall display.”
- Dr. Susan Roy and Dr. Julia Roberts
Volunteer Service Award of Excellence
Warren Stauch - Volunteer, Region of Waterloo Museums
The OMA Volunteer Service Award of Excellence is presented to individuals who have made a significant contribution to a museum or museums through volunteer work.
Serving for more than 50 years as a volunteer with Region of Waterloo Museums, Warren Stauch’s boundless dedication to preserving local heritage has had lasting, widespread impact.
Warren’s contributions to his local Waterloo community have been invaluable, extending throughout his life. During his career as a high school geography teacher and university lecturer, Warren was always an active volunteer and held leadership roles in regional heritage organizations.
In the 1970s Warren served as President of the Board of the Ontario Pioneer Community Foundation, which administered Doon Pioneer Village (now known as Doon Heritage Village), and spearheaded changes to the village and studies for the future of the site. Simultaneously, he was also involved in the Waterloo Heritage Foundation and the restoration of Schneider Haus National Historic Site. In 1983, both of these sites came under the jurisdiction of the Regional Municipality of Waterloo and through the subsequent years, right up to the present, Warren has been involved with both sites as a very active volunteer.
Serving on the Friends of Waterloo Region Museum board, Warren has helped support fundraising and programming initiatives for the Waterloo Region Museum, undoubtedly helping it achieve success in becoming the largest community museum in Ontario.
Warren’s exemplary contributions of support and leadership are deserving of much praise and recognition, demonstrating the important impact volunteers have in heritage institutions across the province.
“I have used the word guide several times and I think that is the key to Warren’s entire life… he guides rather than directs or orders… better still, he mentors young and old.”
- Rych Mills, ex-president, Waterloo Historical Society
Waterloo Region Museum received an Award of Excellence in Exhibitions and Warren Stauch received a Volunteer Award of Excellence at the Ontario Museum Association (OMA) Annual Conference that took place Oct. 25 in Toronto.
The OMA Awards of Excellence are an opportunity to recognize institutions and individuals who are leading the way in enriching people’s lives and helping build vibrant and engaged communities.
Award of Excellence in Exhibitions
Waterloo Region Museum - Trailblazing: Women in Canada since 1867
The OMA Award of Excellence in Exhibitions recognizes the creation of an exhibit. Examples may include permanent, temporary, traveling or virtual exhibitions.
Trailblazing: Women in Canada since 1867 was on exhibit from September 2017 to January 2018 at the Waterloo Region Museum. The exhibition examined 150 years of women’s history in Canada divided into five thematic areas: work, education, politics, body, and violence against women. Within each theme the exhibit examined specific events and the trailblazing women who have brought about, and continue to bring about, social and political change. The exhibit examined women’s experiences based on race, ethnicity, and class, and juxtaposed the well-known “trailblazers” with “everyday” women.
Museum staff worked with an advisory committee of local academics who provided editorial review. All those involved in the creation of Trailblazing strived to transcend sociopolitical boundaries and integrate diverse and marginalized voices, including those of Indigenous and minority women previously underrepresented in Canadian history.
The exhibit incorporated interactive components using both leading edge responsive technology as well as low-tech activities that underscored the physical effort and skill of women’s work through the 1960’s. Audience response to the exhibit was very positive and the exhibit will tour for five years, continuing to shape the story of Canada’s trailblazing women.
“At times rightly celebratory, these spaces also function commemoratively… Trailblazing acknowledges trails not yet blazed, a message reinforced by the winding, transitional pathways that both intersect and unify the overall display.”
- Dr. Susan Roy and Dr. Julia Roberts
Volunteer Service Award of Excellence
Warren Stauch - Volunteer, Region of Waterloo Museums
The OMA Volunteer Service Award of Excellence is presented to individuals who have made a significant contribution to a museum or museums through volunteer work.
Serving for more than 50 years as a volunteer with Region of Waterloo Museums, Warren Stauch’s boundless dedication to preserving local heritage has had lasting, widespread impact.
Warren’s contributions to his local Waterloo community have been invaluable, extending throughout his life. During his career as a high school geography teacher and university lecturer, Warren was always an active volunteer and held leadership roles in regional heritage organizations.
In the 1970s Warren served as President of the Board of the Ontario Pioneer Community Foundation, which administered Doon Pioneer Village (now known as Doon Heritage Village), and spearheaded changes to the village and studies for the future of the site. Simultaneously, he was also involved in the Waterloo Heritage Foundation and the restoration of Schneider Haus National Historic Site. In 1983, both of these sites came under the jurisdiction of the Regional Municipality of Waterloo and through the subsequent years, right up to the present, Warren has been involved with both sites as a very active volunteer.
Serving on the Friends of Waterloo Region Museum board, Warren has helped support fundraising and programming initiatives for the Waterloo Region Museum, undoubtedly helping it achieve success in becoming the largest community museum in Ontario.
Warren’s exemplary contributions of support and leadership are deserving of much praise and recognition, demonstrating the important impact volunteers have in heritage institutions across the province.
“I have used the word guide several times and I think that is the key to Warren’s entire life… he guides rather than directs or orders… better still, he mentors young and old.”
- Rych Mills, ex-president, Waterloo Historical Society