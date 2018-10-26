Waterloo Region Museum and volunteer Warren Stauch receive OMA Awards of Excellence

Volunteer Service Award of Excellence

Warren Stauch - Volunteer, Region of Waterloo Museums

The OMA Volunteer Service Award of Excellence is presented to individuals who have made a significant contribution to a museum or museums through volunteer work.

Serving for more than 50 years as a volunteer with Region of Waterloo Museums, Warren Stauch’s boundless dedication to preserving local heritage has had lasting, widespread impact.

Warren’s contributions to his local Waterloo community have been invaluable, extending throughout his life. During his career as a high school geography teacher and university lecturer, Warren was always an active volunteer and held leadership roles in regional heritage organizations.

In the 1970s Warren served as President of the Board of the Ontario Pioneer Community Foundation, which administered Doon Pioneer Village (now known as Doon Heritage Village), and spearheaded changes to the village and studies for the future of the site. Simultaneously, he was also involved in the Waterloo Heritage Foundation and the restoration of Schneider Haus National Historic Site. In 1983, both of these sites came under the jurisdiction of the Regional Municipality of Waterloo and through the subsequent years, right up to the present, Warren has been involved with both sites as a very active volunteer.

Serving on the Friends of Waterloo Region Museum board, Warren has helped support fundraising and programming initiatives for the Waterloo Region Museum, undoubtedly helping it achieve success in becoming the largest community museum in Ontario.

Warren’s exemplary contributions of support and leadership are deserving of much praise and recognition, demonstrating the important impact volunteers have in heritage institutions across the province.

“I have used the word guide several times and I think that is the key to Warren’s entire life… he guides rather than directs or orders… better still, he mentors young and old.”

- Rych Mills, ex-president, Waterloo Historical Society