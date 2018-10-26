Veteran emergency physician named president of St. Mary’s General Hospital

A veteran healthcare leader and emergency department physician from Ottawa has been chosen as incoming president at St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Dr. Andrew Falconer will begin his new role at St. Mary’s on Feb. 4, 2019. Dr. Falconer is currently a vice president and chief of staff at Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa, a 284-bed regional referral centre. His portfolio as vice president is wide-ranging and includes mental health, cardiopulmonary services and diagnostic imaging.

Dr. Falconer is a sought-after physician and leader for multiple health organizations and community networks building integration of health services. He also has a Masters of Health Administration and a yellow belt in lean management.

Dr. Falconer was chosen for the role after a national search by the St. Mary’s Board of Trustees, led by board chair Tom Motz and Dr. Tom Stewart, chief executive officer of the St. Joseph’s Health System. St. Mary’s is the second largest hospital in the St. Joseph’s Health System.

“We are delighted to welcome a leader of Dr. Falconer’s calibre to St. Mary’s,” says Dr. Stewart. “He approaches healthcare from a system perspective, and is committed to building on the strong relationships St. Mary’s enjoys with its healthcare, government and community partners.”

“Dr. Falconer understands the traditions and the values of St. Mary’s and believes in our approach of putting the patient at the centre of everything we do,” adds Tom Motz. “He is passionate about continuing St. Mary’s commitment to lean management which has contributed to our recognition as one of the safest and most effective hospitals in Canada.”

Dr. Falconer says he looks forward to leading a high-performing organization like St. Mary’s and building on its commitment to compassionate, innovative patient care.

“I feel honoured and privileged to be joining the leadership team at St. Mary's, an organization that has an outstanding reputation nationally and provincially in the provision of excellent care,” he says.

“St. Mary’s focus on person-centric quality care and a culture of innovation, compassion, and respect aligns with my personal values. I look forward to working with staff and physicians known for being collegial and supportive of each other, while delivering excellent, compassionate care.”

Dr. Falconer replaces Don Shilton, who retired as St. Mary’s President in June of this year. Marco Terlevic, vice president corporate services and chief financial offer at St. Mary’s, will continue as acting president until Dr. Falconer assumes his role.