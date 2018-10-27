Third suspect arrested in connection with July homicide in Kitchener

A third man was arrested and charged with first degree murder Friday in the death of Shaun Yorke, the Kitchener man found dead of a gunshot wound inside his Forest Heights townhouse last summer.

Police arrested a Kitchener male whose name cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In addition to first degree murder, he has been charged with robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

This follows the arrests of Kenneth Morrison, 27, of Kitchener on Oct. 25, also charged with first degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement, and Mowafag Saboon, 24, of Kitchener on Oct. 24, who was charged with more than a dozen criminal offences, including first degree murder.