‘Schlepping wet dirt’ key to environmental renewal in Waterloo Region

In the rain and sleet, they plow and plod, determined to turn this tiny tract of grass and tarmac into a child-friendly Shangri-La.

But the sod-busting machines stick to the grass.

The de-tarmaced hole — from which rocks and compacted gravel will be excavated — is pooling with water.

And in 3C weather, this venture to turn potholes into paradise at Kitchener's Sheppard Public School is no one's idea of a day at the park.