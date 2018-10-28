‘Schlepping wet dirt’ key to environmental renewal in Waterloo Region

In the rain and sleet, they plow and plod, determined to turn this tiny tract of grass and tarmac into a child-friendly Shangri-La.
But the sod-busting machines stick to the grass.
The de-tarmaced hole — from which rocks and compacted gravel will be excavated — is pooling with water.
And in 3C weather, this venture to turn potholes into paradise at Kitchener's Sheppard Public School is no one's idea of a day at the park.
"It's not all that fun — schlepping heavy wet dirt down to the dumpster," admits Becca Robinson, the landscape architect overseeing the transformation of school property once occupied by dingy portables into an environmentally sensitive buffer between the kids' play area and the parking lot.
"It's manual labour and pretty gruelling," she laughs. "I advertised it as 'liberating the earth'."
To be fair, no one among the 30 or so volunteers on hand Sunday morning is complaining.
"NEW SCHOOL PLAYGROUND!" shouts Grade 3 student Jadyn Vanderloo as adults do the heavy lifting behind her. "Yay, no more big fat portables!"
There is solid environmental science behind this plan to replace heat-attracting, water-repelling tarmac with sod, mulch and trees to support drainage and shade, with a naturalized obstacle course yet to be installed.
The first-ever "depave paradise" project in Waterloo Region — funded by government grants and school fundraising, overseen by the enviro-charity Reep Green Solutions — will "showcase a more sustainable way to manage stormwater in urban areas."
Better for the environment, better for schools, better for kids. Win, win, win.
"I'm excited for a lot of reasons," notes parent volunteer Liana Field, on hand with her two daughters to help out.
"It's great to see more trees but also to have the mud go away and a division between the parking lot where kids play that's environmentally friendly."
And this is only the first step.
After the tarmac is replaced with trees, bulbs and shrubs — with help from students — the sky is the limit, organizers say, with plans to transform a larger stretch of playground with the same naturally absorbent, kid-friendly landscape.
This is only the "teaser phase," notes Robinson as the L-shaped cesspool slowly comes back to life. "To get everyone excited."
As she grabs a shovel, parent Alisa MacBride Smith says projects like this help build a sense of community.
"I live in the neighbourhood," she notes of her determination to brave the weather.
"It's parents and kids coming together to make this space a little bit greener."
jrubinoff@therecord.com
Twitter: @JoelRubinoff
