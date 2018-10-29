Voter turnout spikes in uptown Waterloo, stagnates everywhere else

While the rest of Waterloo was in the 30 per cent range, uptown Waterloo soared as nearly half of eligible voters cast their ballots in last week's municipal election.

A total of 4,478, or 47.70 per cent of those eligible, voted in Ward 7 as Tenillle Bonoguore fought off four competitors to win the role as councillor.

"I'm hoping people realize this is just the start. We should consider 50 per cent as where we should be, if not higher," said Bonoguore. "I don't think it's hard to convince uptowners of that. I'd like to see a greater turnout in other wards as well.

"To be honest, I was not surprised that it was a high turnout, people were really engaged. People were really paying attention, I thought it would be in the mid-40's, that it was in the high 40's (made me) really happy."

However, the incumbent councillor was disappointed with the lack of voter turnout at Laurier.

"One thing that really disappointed me, was when you look at the Ward 7 poll from Laurier, there was no votes cast at the concourse," Bonoguore said.

She went on to say that the student union at Laurier made an effort as well as the candidates to get the students involved, but there is a disconnect that needs to be worked on.

City of Waterloo municipal clerk Olga Smith says the city had a big effort in trying to get voters engaged, but it still remains a challenge.

"We do videos, we do campaign ads, and for the first time in this election, on our election page for candidates, we did have an email address or website that people could click on for more information, or contact the candidate directly," said Smith. "I'm not sure what else we can do to try and get increased voter engagement, and get people out to vote.

"I think when you're voting in the federal or provincial (election), there's party's there, and you clearly understand what the platforms are. For municipal election, there are candidates and you really need to do some searching to find out what the candidates stand for, that requires a bit of effort on the part of the voter. I think that's part of the issue as far as people not being engaged as they might be for provincial or federal elections."