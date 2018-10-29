Voter turnout spikes in UpTown Waterloo

While the rest of Waterloo was in the 30 per cent range, UpTown Waterloo soared as nearly half of eligible voters cast their ballots in last week's municipal election.

A total of 4,478, or 47.70 per cent of those eligible, voted in Ward 7 as Tenillle Bonoguore fought off four competitors to win the role as councillor.

Bonoguore was ecstatic about the turnout.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that Ward 7 hit 47 per cent voter turnout, that's amazing. All along, I was hoping we might crack 50, and we almost did, that in itself is fantastic," said Bonoguore.