Voter turnout spikes in UpTown Waterloo

While the rest of Waterloo was in the 30 per cent range, UpTown Waterloo soared as nearly half of eligible voters cast their ballots in last week's municipal election.
A total of 4,478, or 47.70 per cent of those eligible, voted in Ward 7 as Tenillle Bonoguore fought off four competitors to win the role as councillor.
Bonoguore was ecstatic about the turnout.
"I'm absolutely thrilled that Ward 7 hit 47 per cent voter turnout, that's amazing. All along, I was hoping we might crack 50, and we almost did, that in itself is fantastic," said Bonoguore.
The 47.70 per cent turnout was an 8 per cent increase from 2014 in Uptown, when 39 per cent of those eligible cast their ballots, despite Coun. Melissa Durrell being acclaimed.
A total of 24,843 ballots were cast in the City of Waterloo, a 34.22 per cent voter turnout.
Ward 1, southwest Waterloo, had the second highest turnout in terms of percentage, with 36.03 per cent, while Ward 6, Central-Columbia was the lowest at 28.61 per cent.
