David Marskell to receive Senate of Canada 150+ Commemorative Medal

TheMuseum is proud to announce that CEO David Marskell has been selected to receive the Senate of Canada 150+ Commemorative Medal, along with seven other local recipients.

The Honourable Marty Deacon, Senator for Waterloo, will award the medal on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Senate of Canada in Ottawa.

According to a press release, Marskell was nominated based on his community involvement, generosity, dedication, volunteerism and hard work.

“David is an obsessive and devoted supporter of arts and culture and we could not be prouder of this achievement,” said Frank Boutzis, president of TheMuseum’s board of directors. “He is collaborative and inclusive in his efforts to ensure that our Region has the best to offer to people locally and beyond."