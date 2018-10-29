David Marskell to receive Senate of Canada 150+ Commemorative Medal

TheMuseum is proud to announce that CEO David Marskell has been selected to receive the Senate of Canada 150+ Commemorative Medal, along with seven other local recipients.
The Honourable Marty Deacon, Senator for Waterloo, will award the medal on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Senate of Canada in Ottawa.
According to a press release, Marskell was nominated based on his community involvement, generosity, dedication, volunteerism and hard work.
“David is an obsessive and devoted supporter of arts and culture and we could not be prouder of this achievement,” said Frank Boutzis, president of TheMuseum’s board of directors. “He is collaborative and inclusive in his efforts to ensure that our Region has the best to offer to people locally and beyond."
The recognition, Boutzis said, is a testament to Marskell's drive and contagious enthusiasm to make our community a better place.
“We have a team of deeply passionate and committed individuals who are continuously innovating and pushing boundaries in the arts and culture sector,” said Marskell. “This is an honour I share with the entire organization, as we strive to make Waterloo Region a stronger, even more creative and an inclusive space for everyone.”
Marskell also recently received the Canada 150 sesquicentennial Award of Recognition from the Government of Canada and on behalf of TheMuseum, the inaugural University of Waterloo’s President’s Community Impact Award. In 2012, he was the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.
