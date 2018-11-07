ONTARIO COLD CASE: Reward offered in 38-year-old unsolved murder

The OPP have revealed that a metallic button, with a figure 8 design on it, was located underneath Kaye's remains.

Det.-Insp. Andy Karski has since left the OPP, but was the lead investigator in the case.

He said the button could be the killer's, and definitely wasn't from any clothing Kaye was wearing.

"We are desperate for one small break and it may come from forensics or from somebody seeing that button,” he said in 2009.

Kaye met a friend at Cherish Photography on that fateful day to pick up a pair of jeans she let the friend borrow. The teen told her friend she had someone waiting for her who was going to drive her to Square One Shopping Centre. It's still unknown to police who the driver was or what type of vehicle he/she was operating.

That, Karski said, was the last time Kaye was seen alive.

"Seemingly, without a trace, Veronica was gone," he said.

Neither the jeans that she picked up, nor her purse, were ever recovered, police said.

On Oct. 9, 1981, two men walking a dog in a wooded area off of Duffy's Lane in Caledon discovered Kaye's remains. Police said she had been wearing the same clothes as the day she disappeared.

Police aren't revealing the cause of death, although there have been numerous reports she was bludgeoned to death.

Police have interviewed several people and excluded them as potential suspects.

Kaye and her friends were known to hitchhike, police said.

The teen was set to start a part-time job at a Mississauga pizza parlour the day after she went missing, police said.

"She was a very popular, very stable and very happy individual," Karski said at the time. "She was basically starting out life."

Police haven’t ruled out that Kaye met her demise at the hands of a serial predator, as there were other unsolved cases of females going missing in the GTA around the time of her disappearance.

Caledon OPP have conceded that they may be chasing a ghost in this case, as the killer or killers may be dead already.

"The passage of time, for one reason or another, may allow those people with information about the case to finally come forward and provide police with a vital clue or tip that may lead to an arrest,” Karski said.

Anyone with information can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 .

