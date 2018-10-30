Police arrest fourth male in Shaun Yorke murder case

Waterloo Regional Police have made a fourth arrest in the Shaun Yorke murder case.

On Monday Oct. 28, WRPS arrested a Kitchener male in connection to the homicide, which occurred in the early hours of July 8, 2018.

The male arrested can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He was charged with one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Robbery with a Restricted Firearm, and one count of Forcible confinement.

The arrest was the fourth made in the investigation. 27-year-old Kenneth Morrison, 24-year-old Mowafag Saboon, and another male who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have all been arrested and charged in the death of the 45-year-old Yorke.