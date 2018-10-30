Kitchener posts lowest voter turnout in Waterloo Region

Because renters are often left off voters’ list from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, the city created 5,000 door hangers and distributed them in more than 30 rental apartment buildings across Kitchener, encouraging people to check to see if they were on the voters list and, if not, to add themselves.

“That was a huge initiative,” Tarling said. “My staff went out over a series of Fridays and we handed out all 5,000 door hangers to apartments that would let us in.”

For those who needed to make changes to their personal information, online forms were made fillable. The city also increased social media presence, and due to Election Act changes, information such as links to candidates’ websites were published on the city’s election page.

Coun. Scott Davey, who was reelected as the city’s Ward 1 representative for a third term, said he’d rather have voters that have done at least a bit of research than just pushing more bodies through the turn-style and said he wasn’t overly concerned about voter turnout, compared to some.

“The city, candidates and wider community have pulled out all the stops to increase turnout,” he said.

For his part, Davey said he personally knocked on more than 90 per cent of the doors in his ward, save for apartments where he left literature inside. His team also delivered 5,500 door hangers the Thursday-Sunday prior to the election, reminding people to vote.

Davey said a few of his opponents put in similar efforts, only to see Ward 1’s voter turnout drop by around four per cent.

“People just aren't interested in voting and I do anecdotally attribute it to disinterest and fatigue (on the heels of the provincial election), but also somewhat to general satisfaction,” Davey said.

“I believe residents will put in more of an effort if they believe change is required, but our recent statistically-significant survey showed most residents believe Kitchener is on the right track.”

Tarling said city staff always hold a debrief following the election to review what can be done differently in the future.

Despite issues with online voting in other jurisdictions, Tarling said her fellow clerks did the right things by delaying results so people had the opportunity to vote.

She stopped short of saying whether the city would reconsider online voting the future.

“What I think is that if there’s an opportunity to offer our voters the ability to vote. You want to take a look at whatever you can do to try and do that.”

In Guelph, 2018 voter turnout was 37.16 per cent, without online voting. That was down almost eight per cent compared to 2014 when online voting was used and almost 45 per cent of registered voters cast a ballot.

Of Waterloo Region’s three main cities, Waterloo had the greatest percentage of voter turnout this fall with 34.22 per cent (24,843) casting a ballot. In Cambridge, just over 33 per cent (28,292) of eligible voters voted.