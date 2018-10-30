With a focus on sustainability, House of Bamboo opens in uptown Waterloo

When Dani Anderson opened the House of Bamboo three years ago, she wanted to be in uptown Waterloo. But the cards did not line up in her favour.
“This was always going to be my first choice,” said Anderson in her new uptown Waterloo retail location at 95 King St. S.
Three years ago, ahead of what turned out to be years of construction in the uptown core, Anderson started the business, which carried home comfort supplies and clothing originating from hemp or bamboo. Hemp and bamboo are seen are environmentally-sustainable options to traditional cotton clothing.
The original location opened in the Galt area of Cambridge, to much fanfare and a strong customer base. Despite the success of the Cambridge location, Anderson, who grew up in Waterloo, felt the itch to get into the uptown core.
In early October, she finally got the chance, as she took over the space that was American Apparel on the south end of the uptown core.
“It’s just different from Cambridge — it’s a different demographic — Waterloo people are more conscious,” said Anderson.
A stay-at-home mom for son and daughter, who are now 17 and 15, respectively, Anderson worked part-time during tax season for an income tax preparation company. But she always wanted to start a business. She found the sustainability aspect of bamboo and hemp clothing and accessories to be the perfect solution to environmental issues around the world.
“I got to fully commit to raising my children and now I get to commit to raising my business,” said Anderson, adding that she feels very blessed to have done so.
Plus, much of the clothing she carries is made in Canada, rather than overseas.
“I think it’s important and more people should be aware of where clothes come from and how they’re made and how it affects our planet,” said Anderson.
In terms of customer support, Anderson said it’s split into different demographics. Customers 35-plus often comment on how soft the clothing or bedding is, while she has found that the younger demographic is very concerned about the sustainability of what they purchase.
“I actually had two young ladies in here yesterday say they don’t care about how it looks, just the fact that it’s sustainable,” said Anderson.
On top of textiles for home, men, women, children and babies available in the store, there are also hemp and bamboo-based lotions as well as other items.
Unlike her Cambridge store, Anderson made an effort to keep the Waterloo location spacious and airy, something her customers have asked for in the past. The spacious, stretching space includes a wall of bamboo t-shirts, racks with sweaters and a number of different displays.
Heading into her second month in business in uptown Waterloo, Anderson said it’s been nothing but a positive experience.
“We’re excited to be here. It’s a lovely community. The people that I’ve met here so far are so kind and supportive. I feel kind of lucky.
“I feel like it’s the right environment for it and the timing was right.”
