Kitchener MPP Mike Harris tables bill titled 'Cutting Red Tape for Motor Vehicle Dealers Act' in assembly

Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga, tabled Bill 50 titled the Cutting Red Tape for Motor Vehicle Dealers Act, 2018 this afternoon in the Legislative Assembly. This Private Member’s Bill, if passed, would amend the Highway Traffic Act to enable certain motor vehicle dealers to apply for permits, number plates, sticker validations, and used vehicles information packages electronically online.

Bill 50 would amend the current vehicle registration process which requires that dealers physically transport paperwork to and from Service Ontario locations often leading to lengthy delays. “Moving this process online will make motor vehicle dealerships one stop shops, saving dealers and customers time and money” said Harris.

“We applaud MPP Harris for introducing Bill 50 and taking up the fight against red tape in Ontario’s auto sector. If passed, this bill will bring Ontario in line with other jurisdictions like Quebec, New Brunswick, PEI, New York State, Michigan and others” said Frank Notte, Director of Government Relations for the Trillium Automobile Dealers Association.

“I promised during the election to work with my colleagues to promote common sense initiatives that reduce red tape and promote economic growth in Waterloo Region, this bill is a step forward” argued Harris.