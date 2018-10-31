UK police charge drug company after babies die in hospital

LONDON — British police have charged a drugs company over contaminated food given to premature babies, after deaths were reported.

London police said Wednesday that ITH Pharma would face seven counts of supplying a faulty medicinal product and failing to take adequate steps to prevent patients from becoming infected.

The investigation started after three babies died and 20 more needed treatment after contracting septicemia in 2014.

The infants who died were treated at St. Thomas' Hospital in London and Rosie Maternity Hospital in Cambridge.