Kitchener driver charged with racing

A Kitchener man is facing charges after his silver SUV was locked on police radar in excess of 140 km/hr, exceeding the posted speed limit on Wellington Road 124 in Woolwich township by more than 60 km/hr.

The incident occurred last Thursday, Oct. 25, at about 2:30 p.m. in Eramosa Township, according to police.

Chad Owens, 38, of Kitchener has been charged with racing a motor vehicle contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and is scheduled to appear in provincial court Dec. 5. His driver's licence and vehicle were seized for a period of seven days.

Police caution drivers that if you get caught racing, automatic towing and suspensions are included.