Waterloo Regional Police Officer facing sexual assault charge

A Waterloo Regional Police officer is facing a sexual assault charge for an incident that occurred between October 210 and December 2012, according to Ontario's Special Investigation Unit(SIU).

The SIU says they were contacted by WRPS in November 2017 regarding complaints made by a woman against Sergeant Caleb Roy.

After an investigation by the SIU, Roy is facing one count of sexual assault, and one count of breach of trust by a public officer.

Roy was arrested Wednesday Oct. 21, and will appear in Ontario Court on Nov. 15, 2018.