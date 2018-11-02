Leilani Estates residents weigh options to control access

HONOLULU — Residents of a Big Island neighbourhood hit by lava flows following the Kilauea volcano eruption are debating how to control a potential flood of tourists wanting to see the aftermath.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the eruption that began in May created fissure 8, the tall lava cone that formed in Leilani Estates and now marks the end of the neighbourhood's main thoroughfare.

Jay Turkovsky, president of the Leilani Community Association, says tourists could arrive in large numbers to see the fissure and massive lava field. The neighbourhood lacks public parking, public restrooms, and room to facilitate tour buses.

Turkovsky says an arrangement needs to be made to limit access and control the crowds.