Canada Post workers in K-W join rotating strikes

WATERLOO REGION — Canada Post employees in Kitchener and Waterloo walked off the job just after midnight Friday.

Almost two weeks into countrywide rotating strikes, 800 postal workers in the region joined the picket lines, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said Friday.

Locals in St. John's, Hamilton, Moncton and Regina also are striking.

The union and the postal service have been unable to reach new collective agreements for two bargaining units after 10 months of negotiations.