Waterloo man wins $1 million with Lotto Max Maxmillions

News 10:03 AM Waterloo Chronicle

A Waterloo man is $1,000,002 richer after winning the Lotto Max Maxmillions prize last month.

Brian German captured the prize for the October 26 Lotto Max Draw, while also winning $2 on his encore selection, bringing his total winnings to $1,000,002. 

German's winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys on Columbia Street in Waterloo.

 

 

Waterloo man wins $1 million with Lotto Max Maxmillions

Winning ticket purchased at Sobeys on Columbia Street

News 10:03 AM Waterloo Chronicle

A Waterloo man is $1,000,002 richer after winning the Lotto Max Maxmillions prize last month.

Brian German captured the prize for the October 26 Lotto Max Draw, while also winning $2 on his encore selection, bringing his total winnings to $1,000,002. 

German's winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys on Columbia Street in Waterloo.

 

 

Waterloo man wins $1 million with Lotto Max Maxmillions

Winning ticket purchased at Sobeys on Columbia Street

News 10:03 AM Waterloo Chronicle

A Waterloo man is $1,000,002 richer after winning the Lotto Max Maxmillions prize last month.

Brian German captured the prize for the October 26 Lotto Max Draw, while also winning $2 on his encore selection, bringing his total winnings to $1,000,002. 

German's winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys on Columbia Street in Waterloo.

 

 