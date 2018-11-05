2017-2018 influenza season had most reported cases on record in Region of Waterloo

With this year's flu season on horizon, Waterloo Region Public Health has released its report in summary of the 2017-2018 season, which had the most reported influenza cases on record.
Public Health released the report Friday, Nov. 2, which says the 2017-2018 influenza season had 492 reported cases of influenza. The data spans from September 2017 to August 2018.
The region’s 492 cases represented a rate of 87.7 people with the virus per 100,000 during the 2017-2018 season, while the previous five-year average had 73.3 per 100,000.
“While not usual, it illustrates the variation that can be expected in influenza activity from year to year,” the report states.
However, the Region of Waterloo had significantly lower rates than Ontario, which had 118.8 cases per 100,000 over the 2017-2018 season.
In terms of outbreaks, the 2017-2018 season had the most the influenza outbreaks in the last six years at 46 in the region. The average of the previous five years was nearly 22 outbreaks. Long-term care homes and retirement homes continue to have the majority of them.
David Aoki, manager of vaccine-preventable diseases, says this past year was an H3N2 flu season, which tends to be a year that turns into more outbreaks, and “typically” worse for senior citizens.
The majority of the influenza cases in the region were influenza A, but influenza B cases were higher in 2017-2018 in comparison to previous seasons, and as a result, potentially contributed to more cases.
Aoki says that the influenza B strain circulating wasn’t a direct match for the adults who received the trivalent vaccine.
However, that B strain was a good match for the vaccine which children took, the quadrivalent, four-strain vaccine.
“Some year’s, there’s a better match for the vaccine, some year’s there’s not,” said Aoki. “The other thing is if the strain has changed enough, the vaccine doesn’t cover it all, or, if the strain wasn’t expected appears, then obviously we tend to get worse years in terms of number of cases than anticipated.”
The two strains, A and B, have similar symptoms.
In terms of those affected, influenza rates were reported to have been most common in the age range of 60 to 64 and 65-plus.
Leigh Smith, owner of the pharmacy at the Shoppers Drug Mart on 1500 King St. E. in Cambridge, noticed that trend as well.
Smith says mostly seniors came to her pharmacy to get the vaccine last year, but stressed that anybody can get sick, even if they’re completely healthy.
“Not only does it protect you, it protects the public,” Smith said of the vaccine.
Smith says children, pregnant women, case workers working with a high-risk population, and school teachers are some of the more at risk demographic to contract the influenza virus. Aoki says that people living with those who are at risk should also make getting the vaccine a high priority as well.
However, all that Shoppers requires for someone to get the vaccine is their health card.
“People have become really confident in the pharmacists,” Smith said. “They really like the accessibility. As pharmacists, we’re the most accessible health care practitioner available to the public, I’ve really seen a huge uptake (in vaccines).
“It’s especially important to get the flu shot, because even though it’s just maybe a nuisance for some, it can have serious complications for a lot of people. Every year, it’s estimated that roughly around 3,500 (die) from the flu virus, and there are 12,000 hospitalizations from the flu virus, so people are at risk.”
Smith, who also noticed last year’s flu season was more severe, wanted to stress some of the myths that surround the vaccine as well.
“I think, firstly, one of the things people, a myth that exists, is people think (the vaccine) gives them the flu, and that’s not true,” she said. “The flu vaccine is an inactivated virus, that is (injected), so it’s not infectious, and so it cannot give you the flu.”
Aoki says it’s very hard to predict whether the vaccine will match the upcoming seasonal strain of the influenza, and when further cases develop in the area, more information will be known.
“We do know from the Southern Hemisphere, which is not always a perfect correlation, that it was a relatively quiet year for the Southern Hemisphere, and they were in an H1N1 year, which is included in this (year’s) vaccine, so it could be a good match. But unfortunately at this time, we don’t have enough information to make an estimate,” Aoki explained.
So far this year, there has been one reported case in the region.
Aoki is in favour of people with both strong and poor immune systems in taking the vaccine, and says it’s “the best tool we have.”
“It is often the most preventative measure. It certainly though goes in hand with all the other preventative measures we recommend,” Aoki explains. “Washing your hands frequently, covering your coughs and sneezes, staying home when you’re sick, so you’re not spreading to those around you. Don’t go visit your grandpa or grandma in a long-term care home if you feel like you’re sick, because you’re going to be taking it into a vulnerable population."
Public health co-ordinates the distribution of vaccines to health care providers. In 2017-2018, there were 348 distributors including pharmacies, long-term care homes, physician offices and other agencies.
During the 2017-2018 season, 147,901 influenza vaccines were distributed.
Aoki says they don’t have specific data on how many vaccines were actually given to patients, but the region estimates that most of the distributed vaccines have been used.
