Police on scene of crash east of Bluevale

HOWICK - Members from the Huron County OPP Detachment remain on scene of a two vehicle crash that took place just before 9 a.m. on Amberley Road (Huron County Road 86) east of Bluevale.

Upon arrival at the scene firefighters from Grey Township Fire Department extricated the trapped pickup truck driver.

The preliminary investigation has revealed a westbound pickup truck sideswiped an eastbound transport truck.

The driver of the pickup, 23-year-old Cody Ryan of Kitchener is in the process of being airlifted to hospital in London with serious injuries.

The driver of the transport was uninjured.

Members from the West Region OPP Technical Collision Investigation Team (TCI) will be attending the scene to assist with the collision investigation.

Amberley Road (County 86) remains closed between McDonald Line and Johnston Line for the collision investigation.

Any person with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.