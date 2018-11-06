Driver of stolen truck damaged several vehicles in Kitchener

KITCHENER — Police are looking for the driver of a stolen truck who damaged a number of vehicles and fled from police.

On Monday just after noon, police were called to Country Hill Drive and Block Line Road as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police said the driver of the stolen truck had damaged several vehicles in the area and fled from police. No one was injured.

Police describe the truck as a burgundy 2001 Dodge Ram with dark quarter panels and a broken left rear tail light.