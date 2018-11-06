Launch of ION in Kitchener-Waterloo delayed until spring

The launch of the ION has been delayed in Kitchener-Waterloo yet again, as service is now expected to begin in spring 2019 .
The announcement was made at the Region of Waterloo council meeting on Tuesday Nov. 6, as the launch of the light rail was expected to be this December.
More to come.
Ion launch delayed until spring. "It is an understatement to say we're disappointed at this outcome": Galloway.
— Johanna Weidner (@WeidnerRecord) November 6, 2018
There was considerable disappointment among those at the meeting.
There was considerable disappointment among those at the meeting.
