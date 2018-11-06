What do you do if you hit a deer with your car?

— Do not rely on devices such as deer whistles, deer fences and reflectors to deter deer.

If you are in a collision with a deer, here are six steps that you should immediately take, according to State Farm Insurance:

— Call the police. Alert authorities if the deer is blocking traffic and creating a threat for other drivers. If the collision results in injury or property damage, you may need to fill out an official report. This report also can prove useful when filing your insurance claim.

— Document the incident. If it's safe to do so, take photographs of the roadway, your surroundings, damage to your vehicle, and any injuries you or your passengers sustained. If witnesses stop, take down their accounts of what occurred, and ask for contact information.

— Stay away from the animal. A frightened, wounded deer could use its powerful legs and sharp hooves to harm you.

— Contact your insurance agent. The sooner you report damage or injuries, the sooner your claim can be filed and processed.

— Don't assume your vehicle is safe to drive. Double-check that your car is driveable after colliding with a deer. Look for leaking fluid, loose parts, tire damage, broken lights, a hood that won't latch and other safety hazards. If your vehicle seems unsafe in any way, call for a tow.

— Before a collision occurs, make sure you're protected with the right type of insurance. Damages from auto-deer crashes typically are covered under comprehensive insurance, not collision. Contact your insurance agent to learn more.