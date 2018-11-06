Kitchener's Jamal Murray sets Canadian NBA record with huge Monday night game

Kitchener's Jamal Murray breakout season in the NBA continued on Monday night, as he found his way into the Canadian basketball record books.

Murray, a Denver Nuggets guard, posted 48 points vs. the Boston Celtics, highlighted by a 19-point fourth quarter, as he set the record for most points in a NBA regular season game by a Canadian.

Fellow Canadian Steve Nash posted 48 for the Phoenix Suns vs. the Dallas Mavericks during the 2005 NBA Playoffs.

Andrew Wiggins of the Minnesota Timberwolves previously held the record for most points by Canadian in a regular season game, posting a 47-point game in 2016.