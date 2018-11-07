Police looking for man in connection to alleged 'indecent' acts in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man in connection to alleged "indecent" acts that occurred on Oct. 31 in Waterloo.

WRPS received multiple reports of the acts being committed in the area of Albert Street in Waterloo. Several female victims reported being approached by a man who exposes himself to them during the day. Each victim was walking.

The suspect is described as white, in his early to mid 20's with light colour hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.