Take Uptown streetscape survey online

The Region of Waterloo is asking the public for feedback on streetscape improvements in Uptown Waterloo.

The first phase of improvements completed earlier this year on King Street, between the ION tracks and Bridgeport Road, drew criticism due to safety concerns associated with new “segregated” bike lanes and a lack of separation between cyclists and motorists.

At the time, Eric Saunderson, project manager for the Region of Waterloo, said there are reasons that bollards, essentially metal poles, weren’t used in the design to separate cars from cyclists.

“It creates another obstacle for cyclists,” said Saunderson, adding that the design was developed from extensive feedback from the cycling community.

Bollards also cause issues with maintenance, such as snow removal.

Wednesday he said the region plans on continuing with the same treatment, with work along King Street scheduled over the next couple of years up to University Avenue. The area north of Bridgeport Road is scheduled next spring.

“We’ve heard from the community and some cyclists earlier this year calling for more separation from traffic,” Saunderson said.

“The design was intended to provide a balance between all modes of transportation and we’re really trying to meet the needs of all these groups. Based on feedback there’s always opportunities to improve in the design, and we’d like to know what the public desire for further improvements are.”

The confidential survey, which Saunderson says takes 5 to 10 minutes to complete, can be found on the region’s website until the end of November.

“The streetscape has been transformed from what it used to be and we really want to have a better understanding of what the community’s thoughts are on these improvements,” he said.