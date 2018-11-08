Constant garbage pileup outside student apartment building in Waterloo raises concerns of tenants

The rent in the new building is $2,400 for a three-person unit.

Kristina has been in contact with Sage, the tenant managers of the building, several times, but it hasn’t helped bring about a proper cleanup of the area surrounding the student-inhabited building.

“When she complained to the property management company, they kind of just brushed her off, they said they were looking after it, and they never did. A week later they cleaned a bit of it, but they never emptied the bins,” said Paul.

“If you call, no one takes responsibility for anything, they just brush everything off.”

“When I have contacted Sage, they have said multiple times, 'Yeah, we already know, other people have told us.' So they know it’s happening, so I'm assuming other people are as well,” Kristina said.

Kristina says she’s noticed a nearby Sage building on Alberta has the same issue as well.

“God forbid you park your car in the wrong spot, Sage has a person there, they have a bylaw guy there giving you a ticket right away over a parking spot,” said Paul.

He recalled when Kristina was parked in the wrong spot, and got a call the next day regarding the issue.

“The bylaw officer will come there the same day if you call them about a parking spot, but when you have other issues, everybody kind of disappears," he said.

“It seems like it’s going to be an ongoing problem; and now God forbid it snows one day, it'll never get picked up."

Kristina mentioned she has emailed Sage Living about four times, and has made a couple phone calls. Her last email was on Sunday. According to her, Sage says that the property manager is responsible for the issue, but they wouldn’t disclose who that is.

Milosz Mazan, who works for the developers of the building, In8 Developments, says there isn't an issue though in disclosing the property manager, who are Wilson Blanchard Management. The building is owned by 33 owners as part of the Waterloo Standard Condominium Corporation(WSCC).

In8 Developments works in cohesion with Sage buildings across the city.

“Ultimately, I think the bins are empty more often than full out of curiosity," said Mazan. "I did ask the condo management them how often they have the waste removal services employed, they stated they have booked for Monday, Wednesday, Friday. So I assume it’s some irregular situation that’s taking place, it’s not something that someone’s neglecting, it must be some sort of miscommunication or something along those lines, because waste management does half the town, I don’t think they're careless."

Outside the property lie the moloks, a modern underground waste management system, and Mazan says a factor playing into the issue might be a lack of familiarity with them.

"Some people might not like to touch the lid, and pick it up and throw out the garbage, and it only takes a few garbage bags in front of the molok for the waste management folks to deem it (and say) 'okay, there’s garbage in front of the molok, per policy I’m not going to drive through it just to get the bin out, I’’m going to report back to office and they’re going to let the condo management firm know that the bin was inaccessible for removal of the garbage."

