Constant garbage pileup outside student apartment building raises concerns of tenants

An ongoing pileup of trash and accompanying animals like skunks, raccoons and squirrels has resulted in some unhappy residents at a student apartment building in Waterloo.

Kristina Miranda, a student at Laurier and tenant at Sage Ivy Towns 2 at 288 Albert Street, says the garbage buildup was there when she visited the building in August, but was cleaned up when she moved in. However, in the last month, the bin hasn’t been emptied, and garbage has continued to pile up.

Miranda said that on Nov. 7, the trash outside the bin was cleaned up, but the bin remained full, and as a result, tenants of the buildings had to pile their garbage outside the bin again.

“We’ve seen skunks, we’ve seen racoons, there’s birds everywhere, there’s squirrels everywhere, because all of it is ripped open as well,” explained Kristina. “I’ve been in contact with the town, they’re saying they’re doing everything they can, but it’s still everywhere. Nothing’s been cleaned up, they’re just basically saying it’s taking a long time, and there's nothing really else they can do.

“It smells disgusting every time you walk outside."

Kristina has been in constant contact with City of Waterloo, but says the problem remains and has not been solved, so nothing has been done about the issue and they are continuously reminded that it is a ‘timely process’”.

City of Waterloo bylaw enforcement says it's aware of the issue and has issued an order on the property, and is in the process of arranging contractors to go in and clean it up.

Paul Miranda, Kristina’s father, is frustrated as well with the lack of progress and unsanitary conditions.

“Obviously it’s very frustrating when her apartment door is next to it, when she gets home and there is a skunk sitting outside there, or whatever other rodents are out there,” Paul said. “It’s a brand new building, and it should be managed a lot better than that, and the town should be a lot more on top of it.

“She’s been in contact with the bylaw officer, and he’s been trying to help her out, saying he’s got an order for (the building) to comply within a certain date, but why are we giving them weeks to do this? Give them a day, just like a parking ticket. Your car's there, you get a ticket the same day.”