LCBO opens in Kitchener's Pioneer Park Plaza

A new LCBO is the latest opening in the revitalized Pioneer Park Shopping Plaza at Pioneer Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard.

The new store with five checkouts and 11 full-time and part-time employees will provide convenient and one-stop beverage alcohol service to nearly 34,775 local residents. The area population is expected to grow 24 per cent over the next 10 years.

The 8,000-square-foot, wheelchair-accessible store has nearly 5,000 square feet of display space. It carries a wide selection of 1,450 wines, up to 120 vintages, with a prominent Ontario wine display showcasing over 185 varieties.

The new store also features 748 linear feet of refrigerated shelving in a beer cold room, which offers a wide selection of Ontario craft beers as well as other domestic and imported brands, ready-to-drink cocktails and coolers. There is also a chilled wine section complete with "dairy doors" that feature 38 linear feet of refrigerated wine.