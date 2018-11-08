Grand River Hospital celebrates its first same-day hip replacement and discharge

Grand River Hospital (GRH) is celebrating their first same day hip replacement surgery and discharge, marking innovation in surgery to improve a patient’s recovery and quality of life while more effectively using hospital resources.

Ruth Kinzie, a 63 year old resident of Kitchener, recently underwent hip replacement surgery and went home to recover on the same day.

“The surgical team at Grand River Hospital has given me amazing care and my progress has been much faster than I expected”, says Kinzie. “My discharge nurse was very attentive and an excellent educator. My medications were explained thoroughly as well as how to care for my incision.”

Kinzie is now three weeks post-surgery and recovering well.

“I am doing very well at home with the support of my family, the care staff at GRH and a community physiotherapist. I am sleeping better than I did before surgery and can do many things for myself now”, said Kinzie.

Kinzie is the first patient at GRH to complete a hip replacement and be discharged home on the same day.

“Patients who are able to go home the same day after surgery are able to recover better from the comfort of their home with the support of their loved ones,” says Robinne Hauck, program director for the surgical program at GRH. “This also allows us to use our resources more effectively and helps prevent surgery cancellations due to bed shortages when demand for emergency surgery climbs.”

A patient who goes home on the same day as surgery will receive a follow-up telephone call later that day from their surgeon or nurse to ensure they are doing well and to address any questions or concerns they may have. Community partners also play an important role in discharge and recovery.

GRH completes approximately 400 hip replacements each year. It is estimated that about 10 per cent of hip replacement patients will be offered same-day discharge over the next year.

“Patient willingness is a key factor into same day discharge. With the help and support of hospital staff and community partners, we can make same day discharge an option for patients,” says Dr. Paul Grosso, an orthopedic surgeon at GRH who completed Ruth’s hip replacement. “Even patients who are not candidates for same-day discharge may benefit from the advances in post –operative pain and symptom management. This may allow patients to be discharged home earlier, with few symptoms and fewer side effects from medication.”