Kitchener residents win $100,000 with Lotto 649

Carole Brown and James Cox are $100,000 richer after winning the cash prize in an October Lotto 64/9 Super Draw.

The October 27 Lotto 6/49 super draw offered 25 guaranteed prize draws of $100,000 in addition to the main jackpot and guaranteed $1,000,000 prize draw.

The pair also won $7 on Encore selections. The winning ticket was bought at Shoppers Drug Mart on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.