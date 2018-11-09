Waterloo male charged with having open cannabis in vehicle

WRPS charge male for having open cannabis in vehicle

News Waterloo Chronicle

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a male under several violations under the Cannabis Act.

A WRPS officer stopped a Waterloo male on Friday for a traffic offence, and in addition, say they found open cannabis in the vehicle.

The male was charged with several HighwayTraffic offences as well as the violations under the Cannabis Act.

 

