Waterloo male charged with having open cannabis in vehicle

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a male under several violations under the Cannabis Act.
A WRPS officer stopped a Waterloo male on Friday for a traffic offence, and in addition, say they found open cannabis in the vehicle.
The male was charged with several HighwayTraffic offences as well as the violations under the Cannabis Act.
WRPS officer stopped Waterloo male for traffic offence and found open cannabis in vehicle. Male was charged with several Highway Traffic offfences as well violations under the Cannabis Act.@WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/C1ioRjyIQN
— WRPS_Traffic_Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) November 9, 2018
