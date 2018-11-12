Nuclear medicine director to receive physician excellence award at St. Mary’s Annual Community Update, Nov. 22

A St. Mary’s physician known for his continuous efforts to improve patient safety and the patient experience is the 2018 recipient of the Lackner Award for Medical Excellence.
Dr. Richard Dubeau will receive the award at St. Mary’s Annual Community Update on Nov. 22 at Westheights Community Church in Kitchener. The event will also feature updates about St. Mary’s success in specialist recruitment, research and the expansion of its cardiac program, including the introduction of a new minimally invasive procedure for replacing heart valves. For more information and to register click here.
Dubeau, the medical director of the regional nuclear medicine program, was nominated for the Lackner Award by staff in the nuclear medicine department at St. Mary’s, where he has worked for 25 years. He continues to demonstrate unwavering passion for every aspect of the program and under his quiet leadership it has grown and gained a reputation for excellence that extends far and wide.
“Dr. Dubeau carefully and thoroughly explains treatment approaches to patients and reads each scan as if it belongs to a member of his family,” says Marco Terlevic, acting president at St. Mary’s. “He is constantly moving the nuclear medicine program forward.”
His efforts include:
• Helping to introduce new technologies and processes that reduce radiation exposure and imaging time for patients
• Spearheading the launch of a therapy program in Waterloo Region to minimize travel for end-stage metastatic prostate cancer patients
• Working with staff to develop accurate and easy-to-read instructions to help patients and physicians be more prepared for a nuclear medicine test
• Empowering staff to be successful in their roles, by happily providing education and support.
“I am very honoured and appreciative of this recognition,” says Dubeau. “I feel so grateful to have the supportive environment of St. Mary’s General Hospital, and in particular the hard-working and dedicated group of individuals who make up the nuclear medicine team.”
The Lackner Award is presented annually to a St. Mary’s physician who demonstrates excellence in patient care, innovation, compassion and a commitment to the mission and values of St. Mary’s General Hospital and the St. Joseph Health System.
