Nuclear medicine director to receive physician excellence award at St. Mary’s Annual Community Update, Nov. 22

A St. Mary’s physician known for his continuous efforts to improve patient safety and the patient experience is the 2018 recipient of the Lackner Award for Medical Excellence.

Dr. Richard Dubeau will receive the award at St. Mary’s Annual Community Update on Nov. 22 at Westheights Community Church in Kitchener. The event will also feature updates about St. Mary’s success in specialist recruitment, research and the expansion of its cardiac program, including the introduction of a new minimally invasive procedure for replacing heart valves. For more information and to register click here.

Dubeau, the medical director of the regional nuclear medicine program, was nominated for the Lackner Award by staff in the nuclear medicine department at St. Mary’s, where he has worked for 25 years. He continues to demonstrate unwavering passion for every aspect of the program and under his quiet leadership it has grown and gained a reputation for excellence that extends far and wide.

“Dr. Dubeau carefully and thoroughly explains treatment approaches to patients and reads each scan as if it belongs to a member of his family,” says Marco Terlevic, acting president at St. Mary’s. “He is constantly moving the nuclear medicine program forward.”