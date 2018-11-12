Male allegedly robbed at Kitchener's Fairview Mall trying to purchase IPhone X

A male victim had money stolen on Saturday in the parking lot of Kitchener's Fairview park Mall, and a man and woman have been arrested as a result, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the male attended the parking lot of the mall to purchase an IPhone X, a transaction that was setup online. The victim was approached by a man who brandished a knife, and stole money from him. The man fled in a vehicle, but police located the vehicle in Waterloo.

As a result, a 37-year-old Cambridge man and 30-year-old Waterloo woman have been arrested.