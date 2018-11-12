Police say male suffers serious injuries after assault in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a suspected assault that occurred on the afternoon of Thursday Nov. 8 in Kitchener, which resulted in a male being taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the incident occurred near King Street East and Benton Street in Kitchener. They added that the injured male was in distress.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crime Stoppers.
