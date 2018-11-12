Giving Waterloo Region classrooms air conditioning could cost more than $40M

"We have not looked at them in depth," Gerard said.

Education trustee Natalie Waddell sees comfortable classrooms as important. But she can't see the provincial government spending so much on A/C when the board has other needs.

"I don't know where we're going to get the $40 million to do that," Waddell said. "I don't think it's a quick fix."

Local public and Catholic boards air-condition all new schools. A survey suggests most, but not all, Ontario boards do the same.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board air-conditions 90 per cent of its classrooms. Both boards try to install A/C during renovations, if the budgets permit.

"Some sites are more difficult as they were built at a time when A/C was not a consideration and therefore running the necessary infrastructure is neither easy or efficient," said Shesh Maharaj, treasurer of the Catholic board.

Over a decade, the public board has extended A/C to more than 400 elementary classrooms. It plans to continue advancing project by project.

"I do see that we're moving in the right direction, so I'm quite happy about that," Waddell said.

Every local school has at least one cooled area where students can take refuge.

There are 594 classrooms without A/C in public elementary schools, 426 in public high schools, and 117 at Catholic schools. Other school spaces that may lack A/C include hallways, gymnasiums, and auditoriums.

The hottest public elementary schools include Sunnyside Public School in Kitchener and Wellesley Public School. Each has more than 20 classrooms lacking A/C.

Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational Institute is the hottest public high school with more than 60 classrooms lacking A/C.

Other steps the public board takes to cool classrooms include putting film on windows, planting trees, changing lighting, using fans and opening windows.

The board has spent $70,000 installing roller shades in 34 schools in 12 months.

