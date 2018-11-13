Transatlantic budget flying gets a reality check

Founded in 2012, the airline expanded fast to 37 destinations and reported up to 60 per cent annual growth in passenger numbers. Its revenue per passenger, however, has not kept up and fell by about 20 per cent in 2017, according to the last earnings report.

About 70 per centper cent of Wow's passengers travel between Europe and North America. Combined with Icelandair, the airlines will carry about 3.8 per cent of transatlantic passengers, according to analysts at Icelandair.

Experts say that what budget airlines like Wow lack is the big source of money from transatlantic flying: business travellers. The New York-London route is the most lucrative in the world, thanks to the amount of business travelling done between the two financial hubs. British Airways takes in a reported $1 billion a year between those cities alone.

Budget airlines have been trying to tap that market. Wow created a new business-class scheme and in a presentation to investors this year it predicted that would help it make a profit this quarter. Norwegian Air has also offered "Premium class without the premium price," reportedly with modest success.

But it remains to be seen whether companies booking trips will agree to pick budget airlines over established carriers that are often seen as more reliable because they have bigger fleets and deeper pockets.

"The established airlines have loyalty programs that hold tight to the most lucrative clients," said Skarphedinn Steinarsson, former CEO of low-cost carrier IcelandExpress and the director of the Icelandic Tourist Board. "It takes longer to win this group over than the typical bargain-hunter."

For now, it is the flagship carrier coming out on top.

Wow founder and CEO Skuli Mogensen urged his staff Monday to "look at this as an opportunity to continue our journey now as a part of a much stronger group".

The charismatic boss, who has in the past mocked Icelandair as "outdated" and used his image to represent the airline, acknowledge defeat with much understatement: "It was not part of the original game plan."

By Egill Bjarnason, The Associated Press