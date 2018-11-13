Kitchener’s Dr. Joseph Lee named Regional Family Physician of the Year

Dr. Joseph Lee of Kitchener has been named a 2018 recipient of the Ontario College of Family Physicians Regional Family Physician of the Year Award.

Nominated by their peers, the award is presented annually to seven Ontario family doctors – one from each region of the province – who provide exemplary care to their patients and are passionately involved in activities that contribute to excellence in family medicine. Dr. Lee is the award recipient for Hamilton-Niagara-Haldimand-Brant and Waterloo Wellington. He will receive the award at the OCFP Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 14 in Toronto. A list of all awardees is posted on OCFP’s website.

“Waterloo Region has benefitted significantly from Dr. Lee’s experience in training family medicine residents, as he has played a pivotal role in recruiting and retaining dozens of family physicians to the area,” said Bruce Lauckner, CEO at Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network (LHIN). “In his work, Dr. Lee creates a culture that empowers his team to constantly look for ways to improve patient care, enhance collaboration among health professionals and build capacity for leadership in the health system.”

The announcement comes during Family Doctor Week in Canada, which runs from Nov. 12 to 17, and is an opportunity to acknowledge the vital work family physicians do to help keep Ontarians healthy. This includes working in primary care, hospitals, home and community care, long-term care and public health, as well as in research and academia.

Over 30 years of enhancing community health care through innovation and education

An innovative leader in family medicine and education in Ontario, Dr. Lee has been a champion for expanding team-based care and creating equal access to health care for all. He created and spearheads the Centre for Family Medicine Family Health Team – one of the first family health teams in Ontario. He was involved in developing the McMaster Kitchener-Waterloo family medicine residency program. Since 2007, more than 65 per cent of graduates remain within the LHIN, with many of them also taking on teaching roles. As Site Director, Dr. Lee has fostered a collaborative learning environment where medical students can experience how interdisciplinary teamwork can enhance patient care.

Dr. Lee’s vision and leadership led to the creation of the Community Ward Health Link team in Kitchener-Waterloo to support vulnerable patients who historically have difficulty accessing care; over 200 family physicians signed up to support the initiative. Well-respected in the local medical community, he has also been heavily involved in research, leading the regional and provincial expansion of mobility and memory clinic models to support local patients.

“Through his innovative work supporting his patients, particularly those with complex social and medical needs, as well as his efforts to improve the system, Dr. Lee exemplifies the tremendous impact that family physicians have within their communities,” said Dr. Glenn Brown, OCFP President. “It is a pleasure to acknowledge his contributions and achievements through this award.”



