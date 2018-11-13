Rates of sexually transmitted infections continue to rise steadily in Waterloo Region

Increased rates of sexually transmitted infections in the region can be attributed to apathy, unprotected sex and multiple partners among other factors, according to the Region of Waterloo.

Instances of sexually transmitted infections continue to rise in the region, and provincially, according to a recent report released by Region of Waterloo Public Health Services. In particular, there were 1,760 cases of chlamydia reported in 2017, an increase of 177 from the 1,583 reported in 2016.

Jessie Johal, manager of sexual health at the public health services, says the increase is significant.

Johal says that there are a number of factors that contribute to the rise and prevalence of STIs in the area, and one might be the presence of three post-secondary institutions.

The report adds that the highest rates of those with chlamydia were 20-24 year-olds, followed by 15-19 year-olds and 25-29 year-olds. In addition, chlamydia rates among females were found to be higher among all age groups. Chlamydia cases have been increasing both locally and provincially since 2007.

She added that there is a certain apathy toward chlamydia and some of the less severe STIs, as people know they can simply treat it and move on without suffering ever-lasting effects.

“Because there’s screening available and treatment, you screen and get treatment and you’re done, we’re finding out in the clinic, people are opting to screen more often for these than use a condom," said Johal. "There’s this condom fatigue going on, or not using condoms. Screening is supposed to help us, but actually kind of a negative consequence of doing this is people are not using condoms to protect themselves."

When the infection is reported, public health often asks people for some of the factors that have contributed to it, to help understand the common risk factors. The report states that unprotected sex and multiple partners are two of the main factors for contraction of the infections. According to Johal, “anonymous dating” also plays a role.

At 312 chlamydia cases per 100,000, the rate was higher than the previous five-year average in the region, which had 235.9 per 100,000.

In comparison to the province, Ontario had a rate of 323.1 cases per 100,000 in 2017, and a five-year previous average of 275.3.