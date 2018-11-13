Dementia-focused home breaks ground in Kitchener

Highview Residences is pleased to announce today it has officially broken ground on a second building at its Kitchener location. The new Home is scheduled to be open by September of 2019.

Highview offers a purpose-built, specialized care Home for people with dementia. The first home on this site was opened approximately one year ago.

“The number of Canadians with dementia continues to rise. We have seen a phenomenal need for care and we want to continue to grow to meet this need,” says chief operating officer Joy Birch. She adds that “we are very excited to start the construction on our second Home and look forward to opening late summer of 2019.” By the year 2031 it is estimated that almost 1 million Canadians will be living with dementia at a cost to the health care system of 16 billion dollars.

Founder and CEO Ross Chapin describes the model of care provided at Highview as unique. “This model of care continues to be unlike anything you will find. People with dementia are treated with honour and respect with their individual needs and preferences honoured every day.” Highview’s low staff to resident ratio is also a tremendous benefit, particularly since each cottage only has 13 to 14 residents. “Our Homes provide a sense of calmness. They are welcoming, comfortable and just like your Home. Our caring and compassionate staff helps to improve the quality of life for people with dementia, every day,” adds Birch.

Ross and his wife Cathy built the first Highview in London 14 years ago and exceptional care has been provided to many residents. Cathy’s father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 1997 and she realized the care he needed simply wasn’t available. “We wanted to help other families avoid the pain we endured and decided to build a specialized home with God's enabling and the help of many people. We opened our first cottage in London May 2004,” she says.

Highview Residences is a specialized care home for people with dementia. These secure Homes are purpose-built with a unique design that is just like your home, only bigger: private bedroom and bathroom, small dining room, walking gardens and truly person-centred care supports our residents to the end of life. We have locations in Kitchener and London and for more information have a look at our website at www.highviewres.com.