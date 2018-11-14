WHAT'S GOING ON HERE: Church demolition makes way for condos in downtown Kitchener

The deconstruction of Trinity United Church in downtown Kitchener is the end for one building, but the beginning of another.

The demolition started early Tuesday morning, as crews tore down the structure closest to the intersection of Duke and Frederick Streets. Part of the demolition included the former restaurant Exclamation, which also resided at that intersection.

Once the church is fully demolished, there will be a $100 million, 33-storey condo tower built by In8 Developments. Once it's complete, it will be the tallest structure in all of Kitchener.

The development project was officially approved by Kitchener City Council in April. Construction is expected to start in November and the aim is to have construction completed by summer of 2021.