Six people safe after Kitchener church that’s being demolished catches fire

KITCHENER — A downtown Kitchener church under demolition caught fire early Thursday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m. the Kitchener fire department was called to Trinity United Church on Frederick and Duke streets, where smoke was pouring out of a portion of the building.

"They found six homeless inside; we believe they lit the fire to stay warm," said Rick Brooks, fire prevention officer. All six made it out safely and the fire did not spread to any nearby buildings.

As a safety precaution, the YWCA Kitchener-Waterloo Emergency Shelter for women, next door to the church, was evacuated.

When Brooks arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m., fire crews were still dousing the church with water. At 7:30 a.m. no flames could be seen, and Brooks said fire crews were just monitoring the site to extinguish any flames that popped up as a result of the demolition process.

Brooks said it's hard to tell what the extent of damage is.

"We couldn't do a lot of interior attack because it is a demolition zone," said Brooks. "It's not really safe to go inside so it's hard to say how much damage, but from the aerial point of view, it looked like it burned out one of the rooms."

The church, built in 1905, has sat empty in the downtown for more than a year. It's now being torn down to make way for a 33-storey condo tower.

Brooks said it's not the first time people have been found sleeping in the church. He also said small fires have been set inside the building before, as people staying there try to stay warm, but this was the first time the fire has been this bad.