Female wanted on warrants found in trunk of vehicle in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police charged three individuals at a traffic stop on Tuesday with drug and related offences.

WRPS's Community Oriented Response and Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Thaler Avenue and Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener and during the investigation a female, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police say they located suspected carfentanil and crystal methamphetamine as well as bear spray.

The three individuals in the vehicle were charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, while in addition, the drier was charged with several Traffic Act offences, including stunt driving.