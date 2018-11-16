Winter is here. Here are the answers to your frequently asked questions about snow removal in Waterloo

There's no question about it — winter has arrived in full force in Waterloo Region.
While some are content with snow clearing, it seems to be a constant issue — residents often wonder where the plows are and why their street hasn't been plowed yet. We've compiled a list of frequently asked questions related to snowfall and with the help of Christine Koehler, the City of Waterloo's director of transportation services, we have answers.
The type of street that you live on determines the response time for the snow plows.
All roads are classified by the provincial government according to various factors, including traffic volume and speed limits. Using guidelines set out in the province's Municipal Act, all roads in the city are categorized based on their intended use and the city must achieve standards that are consistent across the province. The priorities identified by these guidelines are, in this order, major arterial roads, major collector roads, bus routes and then local residential roads. During a snow or ice storm, road crews will keep priority roads as clear as possible to ensure the safety of drivers and allow for emergency vehicles to respond quickly and safely. Often times, it is not possible to reach residential roads until after a snow or ice storm event has ended. While there are a number of factors including temperature, forecasts and precipitation determine how and when plowing, salting or sanding takes place, the following chart provides a general outline as to when snow plowing occurs and the minimum time standard for clearing each type of roadway after a snow event ends.
Minimum depth of snow before snow clearing begins
Our snow plow crews' first priority during a snowstorm is to clear the roads and allow residents to move safely around the city again. It is your responsibility to clear snow left by the plows on your driveway. Please call the Service Centre at 519-886-2310 to report unusually large windrows. Depending on weather conditions and resources, we may be able to assist.
If you cannot clear your sidewalks because of health or mobility restrictions, there are several local agencies that can help. Call ahead for details as there may be fees and eligibility requirements.
• City of Waterloo Home Support Services - 519-579-6930
• House of Friendship - 519-742-8327
• The Working Centre - 519-513-9225
Culs-de-sac and radius elbow corners are not able to be cleared by City of Waterloo snow plows. In these areas, large snowblowers are used to clear snow after plows have serviced other parts of the road. Please do not park your car on these areas during or after snowfalls - it makes snow clearing even more difficult if there are cars in these spaces.
Our crews sometimes load snow in the middle of culs-de-sac, on boulevards, or parts of radius corners throughout the winter to save the time and money of removing it from your neighbourhood.
You can call 519-886-2310. Plow damage is documented during the winter months and fixed in the spring.
From early November to the end of March, we are staffed 24/7. If the weather forecast indicates a substantial amount of snow overnight, additional staff are called in.
For events with large amounts of snow, yes.
The plows are on the main roads, bus routes and areas with hills first. It takes time to get to all streets within the city. Under the province’s regulations, our drivers can drive for a maximum of 13 hours and then they are required to have a minimum of eight hours off. As noted in question 1, we may not need to get to certain streets based on the amount of snow that has fallen.
The main roads (Regional roads such as King, Weber, Erb, etc. and city streets like Columbia), bus routes and streets with hills are done first. Once those routes are done, we move onto the collector roadways and then into the local streets.
The budget for winter control (including sidewalk/multi-use trail clearing which Parks completes) is approximately $2.6 million for 2018.
Grand River Transit is responsible for clearing all of their bus stops.
Our sidewalk clearing by-law requires home and business owners to clear sidewalks adjacent to their properties within 24 hours after the end of a snowfall or ice storm. Not clearing your sidewalks can result in city crews clearing them at your expense.
The City of Waterloo clears the regional roads on behalf of the Region. The Region does not do any snow clearing in the three cities. We have an agreement with the City of Kitchener for the border streets.
Under our joint services initiative, both cities work together to ensure that winter maintenance and leaf collection for these border streets are effective and efficient.
Waterloo maintains the following border streets for Kitchener under its winter maintenance program:
Bridge Street West from city limit to Woolwich Street
Bridgeport Road East from city limit to Leander Place
Dodd's Lane from city limit to Pine Street
Hartwood Avenue from city limit to Margaret Avenue
Hartwood Place
Herbert Street from city limit to Pine Street
Maple Hill Drive
Mary Street from city limit to Pine Street
Pine Street
Westmount Road West from city limit to Union Boulevard
Kitchener maintains the following border streets for Waterloo under its winter maintenance program:
Aberdeen Road from city limit to Forsyth Drive
Avondale Avenue from city limit to John Street West
Belmont Avenue from city limit to John Street West
Dunbar Road from city limit to John Street West
Ellis Crescent South from city limit to Union Street East
Esson Street from city limit to John Street West
Fischer Hallman Road from Glasgow Street to University Avenue West
Graham Street
King Street South from city limit to Union Street East
Margaret Avenue from city limit to Union Street East
Moore Avenue South from city limit to Union Street East
Severn Street from city limit to John Street West
Union Street West from Union Boulevard to King Street South
Waterloo Street from city limit to Moore Avenue South
Weber Street South from city limit to Hartwood Avenue
Our loads of salt were delivered at the end of September and our salt shed is full at this time. I am not aware of a provincial salt shortage.
Residents can assist us by parking their cars in their driveways. Many times we have to return to streets as we cannot safely clear the road because of the parked cars. If we can maneuver around the parked car, when the car does leave the street, there is snow left where it had been parked. Having to return to streets is not efficient.
Also understanding that depending on the class of road that you live on, we do not necessarily have to plow to the curb to meet the maintenance standards. Question 1 with the photos provides this information.
