Kitchener man arrested, charged after failing to stop at R.I.D.E. check

Police say a Kitchener man has been arrested and charged after failing to stop at a R.I.D.E. spot check near Guelph last week.

The Ontario Provincial Police said Corey Schlueter-Roes failed to stop for the spot check on Wellington Road 39 just south of Wellington Road 30 on the evening of Friday Nov. 9.

Officers from Wellington County OPP followed his truck, and determined that he was under of the influence. After a roadside screening test was conducted, Schlueter-Roes' alcohol content was over the legal limit.

The OPP also found an open can of beer in his truck, and marijuana in his coat pocket following the arrest.