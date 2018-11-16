A Lower Doon neighbourhood’s battle against a 175-bedroom student lodging concept isn’t over just yet, even though the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal upheld a city council decision to disallow the development this past summer, following an appeal.

The developer, Owl Properties, applied for a review of the LPAT decision pertaining to the subject property on Amherst Drive.

According to a Nov. 9 disposition by LPAT associate chair James R. MacKenzie, a one-day oral motion will be scheduled before a different panel to deal with the request.

“That panel will determine whether the request raises a convincing and compelling case that there are errors in the decision which are sufficient to re-warrant a re-hearing of the appeal,” MacKenzie explained. “The panel is delegated to either set aside the decision and schedule a date for a rehearing of the appeal or confirm the decision and discuss the request.”

In the request, counsel on behalf of the developer argues that the tribunal acted outside its jurisdiction, violated rules of natural justice and procedural fairness and made errors of law or fact, MacKenzie noted.

“I have concluded that the exercise of my discretion is warranted,” he wrote in the disposition.

However MacKenzie said he wouldn’t comment on the “relative merits” of the submissions so that a new panel would not be predisposed to a particular outcome.

At the LPAT hearing this past summer, parties representing permanent residents called the proposed development a "tipping point" for the neighbourhood, which they says has been overrun by students who rent homes in the area.

City planning staff had supported approval of the student lodge concept, but in her decision, LPAT vice-chair Jyoti Zuidema upheld council’s refusal, adding that the proposal consisting of stacked three to four-and-a-half storey townhouse blocks would be "remarkably out of character” with the surrounding homes.

While plenty of testimony was heard from experts and residents pertaining to the existing character of the surrounding neighbourhood, parts of Zuidema’s decision were critical of the proposed building design, including the lack of a rear exit and access to a fire hose, which she said was "unacceptable" and could put the lives of 60 people at risk.