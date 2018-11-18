‘Santa!’: Parade draws thousands in Kitchener, Waterloo

WATERLOO REGION — Marching bands, elves and a giant inflatable Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer are all well and good, but most children lined up on Weber Street on Saturday had only one thing in mind.
"Santa!" a young girl, jumping up and down and waving, yelled as Saint Nicholas appeared on his sleigh.
Thousands of people turned out for the hour-long Lions Club of Kitchener Santa Claus Parade, which started at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Frederick and Weber streets in Kitchener and travelled 2.8 kilometres down Weber to Erb Street East in Waterloo.
Conditions were perfect with snow on the ground and a temperature of 0 C. When the wind picked up, it felt like a chilly -5 C.
"I think it's colder here than the North Pole," Santa told the crowd.
He was kidding. The temperature at home was -30 C, or -44 C with the wind chill.
The jolly old elf seemed spry and chipper despite his age — 1,748. A Record investigation found he uses something called "Christmas magic" to look like a man in his mid 70s.
"Make sure you get your letters in early," he told the children. "And don't forget my cookies. Ho, ho, ho, ho, ho. Oh, I just love chocolate chip cookies. Ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho. Merry Christmas to you!"
Santa then led the crowd in singing "Jingle Bells." He waved to people on the street and others watching from a 16th-floor apartment balcony.
The parade ended on a sour note when it was discovered that someone stole the Lions Club's generators, worth $5,000. A $500 reward has been offered to get them back.
Santa had a busy day on Saturday. At night he was set to be in the Cambridge Santa Claus Parade on Hespeler Road.
Half an hour before the Kitchener-Waterloo parade started, hundreds of people wearing full Santa suits — jacket, pants, hat, beard and belt — took off in an annual fun run called the Santa Pur-suit. They were joined by a dog wearing antlers.
The fun run followed the parade route and raised money for YMCAs in Waterloo Region.
"There are approximately 350 participants today, so a lot of Santa Clauses," volunteer Merlin Frey said. "We're being impostors like crazy."
The real Santa wouldn't mind. Imitation, some say, is the sincerest form of flattery.
gpaul@therecord.com, Twitter: @GPaulRecord
