Police investigate alleged weekend assault in Waterloo

Police are investing an alleged assault that occurred on the wee hours of Sunday morning in Waterloo.

The alleged assault occurred between 3 and 4 a.m. in the area of King Street North and Columbia Street East.

Police say the vicim was attacked by four suspects who then left in a mini van. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.