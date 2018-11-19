Police investigate alleged weekend assault in Waterloo

Police are investing an alleged assault that occurred on the wee hours of Sunday morning in Waterloo.
The alleged assault occurred between 3 and 4 a.m. in the area of King Street North and Columbia Street East.
Police say the vicim was attacked by four suspects who then left in a mini van. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
