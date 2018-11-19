Subway workers to stage strike in Romanian capital

BUCHAREST, Romania — Subway workers in the Romanian capital will go on strike this week after they failed to win an agreement on wage demands.

The subway union said Monday there would be a 12-hour strike Wednesday, defying a court ruling that the strike was illegal.

The union wants a 42-per cent salary hike, while managers have offered 18 per cent.

Last week, the subways workers staged a two-hour strike after talks broke down between the subway trade union and management. Bucharest authorities added extra buses and trams.