Horse drawn buggy collides with pick-up truck nears Elmira on Sunday night

Waterloo Regional Police say a horse drawn buggy and a pick-up truck collided on Sunday night on Sandy Hills Drive in Woolwich Township near Elmira.

Police say the horse drawn buggy was travelling south on Arthur Street and attempted a left turn on Sandy Hills Drive when it was struck by a pick-up truck travelling south. Three people in the buggy were taken to hospital while two suffered minor injuries, and the third suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The horse also suffered minor injuries.

The pick-up truck wad driven by a 19-year-old man, who didn't suffer any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending, according to WRPS.